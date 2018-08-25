Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Aura dispelled, rethink required for rejuvenating Indian kabaddi

The initial post-mortems have thrown up a bunch of factors, with the mess that the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India is embroiled in being one of them.

India women’s kabaddi team lost in the final of the Asian Games. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As news filtered in that the women’s kabaddi team had followed their male counterparts in losing to Iran, the minds of at least some fans would have drifted back to 1976 when the men’s hockey team returned emptyhanded from the Olympics for the first time in 48 years. For Indian hockey, it marked the end of an era of unparalleled domination. It’s difficult not to draw a hockey parallel with the fate of the Indian kabaddi teams at the Asian Games. Unbeaten since 1990, the men suffered their first loss against South Korea in the group stages.

Then they were outplayed by Iran in the semis. Barely had the country recovered from that shock when the women’s team lost to Iran on Friday and settled for silver. Till Jakarta, only one country had won a gold in kabaddi at the Asiad, be it men or women. This is not to predict that India’s future in kabaddi will mirror their recent past in hockey, but experts in the field are already talking up warning signs.

The initial post-mortems have thrown up a bunch of factors — the mess that the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) is embroiled in, a selection process that has been questioned in the court, medals being taken for granted and players from other countries getting better thanks to their participation in the Pro-Kabaddi League. “The exposure through leagues has helped foreign players,” women’s team coach L Srinivas Reddy said in Jakarta after the final.

“There was always the uncertainty factor but with players playing consistently with each other, that factor is no more there. The phobia is over, players are friends with each other. They are watching the game keenly and we have to work harder now. We can’t take things for granted.” Former India captain Biswajit Palit, who was part of the 1994 team and captained the team to gold in 1998, believes the situation demands more than that.

“This demands a shake-up in the system,” he told Express. “After PKL, things have improved in terms of money and exposure. But not so much has changed in terms of outlook. We still see officials more concerned about clinging on to positions. The coaching aspect has not received due attention either. Since these two are momentous defeats, we should introspect and see where we can improve.” The Arjuna award-winner, who is currently coach of Indian Railways, felt the defence wan’t up to mark.

“We missed Surender Nada, Surjeet Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, who have been dependable players. There was too much emphasis on attack and inadequate attention to defence. Even the raiders failed to live up to expectations. After the advent of PKL, players from other countries have learnt our skills and techniques. Their strategic understanding has improved. The awe factor has gone.”

