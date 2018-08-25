Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan add to bullion reserve

The pair, the Sharan revealed, had to bring all their experience and A game to the fore, especially in the semifinals and quarterfinals.

Published: 25th August 2018 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan haven’t ruled out the possibility of pairing up on the ATP Tour. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

PALEMBANG:  Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna continued India’s recent tradition of picking up gold in the men’s doubles discipline at the Asian Games. A scratch team for all intents and purposes, the top seeds, by virtue of ranking on the Tour, became the fourth pair (Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi, Paes-Gaurav Natekar and Somdev Devvarman-Sanam Singh) to pick up the title. After the final, Bopanna, who was on a flight from Jakarta to New York hours after winning gold, credited the win on various reasons. Chief among them was being able to come together as a team 3-4 days before the start of the tournament.

“It was extremely good (the first few days of training in Palembang), we were just getting used to the conditions and heat. The added advantage was that both of us came to the camp at the same time.” The pair, the World No 36 revealed, had to bring all their experience and A game to the fore, especially in the semifinals and quarterfinals. “It’s not like Divij and me are playing often on the Tour,” Bopanna, who will partner with Edouard Roger Vasselin at the US Open, said.

“It was the first time that we were playing together apart from the times we played for Indian Oil. Considering that, really happy with the way we managed to pull through in the semifinals (against Japan) after being down a set. Even the quarterfinals was tough.” While it was the Bengaluru native’s first Asiad gong, this is Sharan’s second medal, after collecting a bronze in Incheon. He found the last week ‘real fun’ with the ‘icing on the cake, the national anthem’ after the win in the finals. “It was a great experience. Listening to the national anthem, that was surreal, to say the least. I think it will take some time to sink in.” Sharan, ranked two rungs below Bopanna, is also on his way to New York for the year’s last Grand Slam.

The Davis Cup equation

Once they finish their US Open obligations, both of them could again be called for national duty, this time at the Davis Cup. The unseeded Indians have a big World Group playoff against Serbia on their turf and there is a feeling that the doubles side might comprise of Bopanna and Sharan, who has featured in one tie so far (2012 against New Zealand with Vishnu Vardhan). The contingent, comprising of two doubles specialists and three singles players, has not yet been announced but the All India Tennis Association (AITA) hinted that they will stick to this pair.

“We haven’t announced the side but there is a good chance that we will send this team there,” an AITA member said. While they haven’t yet decided on what to do with Leander Paes after his failure to turn up for the Asian Games, it looks likely he will not be considered for selection for the Serbia tie. “At this moment in time, Divij and Rohan, ranking wise, are our best options. I don’t think Leander or anybody else will perform any miracles to leapfrog them in the rankings. That’s the reality of the situation.”

India Men's doubles at Asian Games this century:

2002, gold: Leander Paes- Mahesh Bhupathi

2002, bronze: Mustafa Ghouse- Vishal Uppal

2006, gold: Leander Paes- Mahesh Bhupathi

2010, gold: Somdev Devvarman-Sanam Singh

2014, silver: Saketh Myneni-Sanam Singh

2014, bronze: Divij Sharan-Yuki Bhambri

2018, gold: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan

