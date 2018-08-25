Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Dipika, Joshna lose in semis, settle for bronze in women's singles squash

While Dipika Pallikal lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the first semifinal, Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

Published: 25th August 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik display their Commonwealth medals on their arrival at the Chennai airport on Monday. | PTI

Squash players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian squash players Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa had to be content with bronze medals in women's singles after losing to their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here today.

While Dipika lost to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the first semifinal, Joshna was shown the door by Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

In the first semifinal, Dipika, who won a bronze in 2014 Asian Games, lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one David 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11).

David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Joshna failed to match up to the level of her 19-year-old opponent, losing 1-3 (10-12 6-11 11-9 7-11).

Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off.

Saurav Ghosal is the lone Indian squash player remaining in the fray and will take on Hong Kong China's Au Chun Ming in the men's singles semifinals later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dipika Pallikal Asian Games 2018 Indian Squash Joshna Chinappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5