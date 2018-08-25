Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Dipika Pallikal settles for bronze in women's squash

Published: 25th August 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik today settled for a bronze in squash women's singles after losing to defending champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the semifinals of the 18th Asian Games here.

Dipika lost to the Malaysian stalwart and former world number one Malaysian 0-3 (7-11 9-11 6-11) in the semifinals.

The Indian had beaten Japanese Kobayashi Misaki 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Both the losing semifinalists win a bronze and there is no bronze-medal play-off.

David has won the Asian Games singles titles four times earlier.

