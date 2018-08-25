Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games hockey: Gurjit Kaur's late twin strike ensures semifinal spot for India women

India scored three goals in as many minutes in the fourth quarter to emerge winners in the Pool B encounter after both the sides were locked at 1-1 till the 53rd minute.

Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team beat title holders South Korea 4-1 | AFP

By PTI

JAKARTA: Gurjit Kaur struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team beat title holders South Korea 4-1 to register its third consecutive win and also book a place in the semi-finals of the Asian Games here today.

Navneet Kaur gave India the lead with a field strike in the 16th minute which was neutralised by Korea's Yurim Lee (20th) by converting a penalty stroke.

With both the sides desperately searching for the winner, Gurjit (54th, 55th) converted two penalty corners for India before Vandana Katariya (56th) scored a field goal to take the game away from the Koreans.

World no.9 India were by far the better side on display as they controlled the proceedings for the most part of the game. The Koreans, ranked 10, on the other hand, played well in patches and relied more on counter attacks to stun the Indians.

But Korea failed to get the better of the Indian defence, barring one moment when they conceded the penalty stroke. By virtue of this win, India has secured its place in the last four round of the Games with three victories out of as many games.

India are leading Pool B with nine points from three wins ahead of South Korea (6 points) and Thailand (3 points). India will square off their pool engagements against Thailand on August 27.

Meanwhile, in the men's competition, defending champions India will take on South Korea in Pool A tomorrow.

 

