Asian Games: India lose 0-2 to South Korea in Sepaktakraw

Published: 25th August 2018 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

India sepak takraw | AFP

India's Thokchom Seitaram Singh (L) jumps for the ball against Iran's Jafari Mehrdad during the sepak takraw men's team regu match during the 2018 Asian Games. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: The Indian men's sepaktakraw regu team lost to South Korea in a group match of the 18th Asian Games here today.

India lost 0-2 (6-21 7-21) to South Korea in their opening men's regu preliminary Group B match.

The Indian team plays against Malaysia tomorrow before taking on Nepal and China later in the tournament.

Earlier this week, India had won a historic Asian Games bronze medal in men's regu team competition.

Sepaktakraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net.

They are not allowed to use their hands.

