Asian Games: Shuttler Saina Nehwal enters women's badminton quarters

By IANS

JAKARTA: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles competition in the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

The 28-year-old registered a straight-sets victory over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani in the pre-quarters.

Saina won the first game 21-6 before Fitriani dominated the early parts of the second game. However, the Indian fought back and sealed the affair 21-14.

Another star Indian shuttler, P.V. Sindhu, will be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariiska Tunjung later on Saturday.