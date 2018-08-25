Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Shuttler Saina Nehwal enters women's badminton quarters

The 28-year-old registered a straight-sets victory over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani in the pre-quarters.

Published: 25th August 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal in action against Japan player Nozomi Okuhara unseen at Women's Team quarterfinals event during the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018 in Indonesia on Monday August 20 2018. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAKARTA: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles competition in the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

Saina won the first game 21-6 before Fitriani dominated the early parts of the second game. However, the Indian fought back and sealed the affair 21-14.

Another star Indian shuttler, P.V. Sindhu, will be up against Indonesia's Gregoria Mariiska Tunjung later on Saturday.

Asian Games 2018
