India assured of two medals in bridge in Asian Games

After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the second spot.

Published: 25th August 2018 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAKARTA: India were today assured of two medals in the debut sport of bridge in the Asian Games after the men's team and mixed team reached the semifinals here.

After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

The men's bridge team was placed fourth after playing 13 qualification rounds while the mixed team finished on top after seven qualification rounds.

The top finishing team will play the fourth team while the second and third will take on each other in the semifinals.

Both the losing semi-finalists will win a bronze and India are assured of at least two bronze medals from the bridge.

The super mixed team, however, failed to qualify for the semifinals.

The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.

The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57.

The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games.

