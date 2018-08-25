Indian canoers put up dismal show in TBR 200m event

By PTI

PALEMBANG: The Indian canoeing contingent fared poorly in the men's and women's Traditional Boat Racing (TBR) 200m event at the Asian Games here today.

Both teams did not qualify for the main final and could not make an impact even in the tailrace. The women's finished third in the tailrace out of five teams.

The main final was won by China with silver and bronze going to China and Indonesia.

The men's team fared even worse in the tailrace, finishing fifth and last.

In the main race, China ruled again, followed by Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

Canoeing contingent's participation in the Asian Games was decided in the court, which ruled the matter in the petitioner's favour.

The petitioner was one of the players, Abhay Singh.