Home Sport Asian Games News

Indian canoers put up dismal show in TBR 200m event

The main final was won by China with silver and bronze going to China and Indonesia.

Published: 25th August 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Canoe

Participants compete in the men's canoe TBR 200m race at the 18th Asian Games 2018 at Palembang. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PALEMBANG: The Indian canoeing contingent fared poorly in the men's and women's Traditional Boat Racing (TBR) 200m event at the Asian Games here today.

Both teams did not qualify for the main final and could not make an impact even in the tailrace. The women's finished third in the tailrace out of five teams.

The main final was won by China with silver and bronze going to China and Indonesia.

The men's team fared even worse in the tailrace, finishing fifth and last.

In the main race, China ruled again, followed by Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

Canoeing contingent's participation in the Asian Games was decided in the court, which ruled the matter in the petitioner's favour.

The petitioner was one of the players, Abhay Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Canoeing Asian Games 2018 India at Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5