Indian women's handball team finishes ninth

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's handball team ended its campaign on a winning note by beating Malaysia to finish 9th at the 18th Asian Games here today.

India thrashed Malaysia 54-19 in their final match of the competition.

The Indian team lead 19-5 at the end of the first period and the gap widened in the second session as they scored 35 points as compared to Malaysia's 14.

As many as 12 Indian players registered their names on the scoring sheet with Deepa, Khila Devi and Indu Gupta scoring eight goals each.

The other goal scorers were Jyoti Shukla, Banita Sharma, Sushma, Priyanka, Manjula Pathak, Nidhi Sharma, Sanjeeta, Ritu and Maninder Kaur.

For Malaysia the highest scorer was Ahmad Yusop Farah Atifah with seven goals, while Mohd Zubaidi Nur Shaidatul and Yazid Nurul Irdina scored three goals each.

India had lost to Kazakhstan, South Korea, China and North Korea in the group matches.

The women's team had ended eighth at the Incheon edition in 2014.