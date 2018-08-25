Rowed to redemption: Indian rowers grit teeth to win laurels

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

PALEMBANG: Dushyant Chauhan vomited. Om Prakash couldn’t even get out of his boat. Sawarn Singh had to be helped out of his vessel. Dattu Bhokanal couldn’t stand without support. Dushyant, in fact, was so sick all of a sudden he had to be given some oxygen in a clinic at the venue after being stretchered off. Bhagwan Singh was still fighting cramps two hours after his event.

The pain, though, was beautiful. One gold — India’s second in rowing at Asiad — and two bronze. It’s the kind of struggle, especially in a power- endurance sport like rowing, that athletes routinely have to undergo. This gave Sawarn the chance to stand on top of the podium in his first international event in four years. For Dattu, it was an in-your-face to all those who ‘memefied’ his schoolboy error on Thursday. For Bhagwan, it was an opportunity to remind himself he was on the right path after deciding to quit journalism to join the Army for financial purposes. They had one common purpose.

“Rectifying our errors after Thursday’s horror show,” as Sukhmeet Singh, member of the quadruple sculls team, later said. “We wanted to fight.” How hard? “I’m so tired right now that I’m covered in sweat from the hair on my head to my toe nails. But it’s worth it. This is a crazy sport, after all.” It is. They were winners on Friday. After the contingent made it to the bloopers segment, they had only one thing on their minds. To make the top of the highlights package on Friday.

(L-R) Sukhmeet Singh, Om Prakash, Dattu Bhokanal and Sawarn Singh after winning the men’s quadruple sculls event in Palembang on Friday. This is India’s second rowing gold in Asian Games. (Photo | PTI)

“Karo ya maro” (do or die) was going to be their battle cry. The rowers won it in a way which will inspire few kids to take up the sport. Blood, sweat and tears were all spilled on the ocean floor of Lake Musi inside the Jakabaring Sports Complex. They won three medals within an hour — including gold in the men’s quadruple sculls. Thursday was so bad, one of the coaches described it as a ‘black day’ for the sport in India. They had opted for naivete over nous. “Never again,” they told themselves. Overnight, the men’s quad sculls — featuring Dattu, Sawarn, Sukhmeet and Om — devised a battle plan. Dattu led the motivational talk. He quoted Guru Gobind Singh to his troops.

“Nischay kar apni jeet karo (with determination, I will be victorious).” After the new coat of warpaint was applied, Sawarn & Co felt invincible. “We told ourselves that we are no less than anyone.” After a steady start, they were off the pace with half the distance completed. That’s when they switched on their nitro thrusters. After repelling a challenge from Uzbekistan, they shot past Thailand and Indonesia to win the race by over 3 seconds (6:17.13 to the hosts’ 6:20.58).

A gold that foreign coach Nicolae Gioga had apparently predicted weeks ago. This was a seven-star icing on top of a very edible cake after Dushyant, in the men’s lightweight single sculls, and Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan, in the men’s lightweight double sculls, had won two bronze. The news of the demise of Indian rowing was greatly exaggerated after Thursday’s misstep. It may not be kicking but the Armymen are alive and well. “We had one bad day but soldiers do not give up,” Sawarn said.

Federation not happy One person who was conspicuous by his absence was Gioga. He had copped a lot of flak from the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) not only for India’s performances here but, among other issues, his training methodology. The flare up was apparent as the Romanian did not even turn up for the medal ceremony. “We have one gold but it should have been four or five,” an official told this newspaper. “There is something wrong when a team that is leading for over 1.7 kms suddenly loses steam in the home stretch and fails to come back with even one medal.”

Some ire was also shown towards the Army. “The Army had asked us to train in Pune as they had invested lots of money but Hyderabad would have been better. The weather would have suited us better and the course in Hyderabad allows the rowers to row 3 kms in a straight line before a soft turn and a further 1 km.” There is talk that RFI are considering taking the rowers back to Hyderabad.

Sayali hospitalised

Sayali Shelake has been hospitalised. “She was complaining of pain since midnight yesterday Thursday). We had to rush her to the hospital. Doctors say there is some appendicitis issue. She will stay ack for two-three days,” chief coach Ismail Baig said.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com