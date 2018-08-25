Home Sport Asian Games News

Unified Korea team open account with Asian Games bronze

Published: 25th August 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

UnifiedKorea

Members of the Unified Korea team pose on the podium after receiving their bronze medals during a medal ceremony for the women's canoe 200m traditional boat race at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PALEMBANG: A Unified Korea team featuring athletes from North and South Korea won dragon boat bronze for their first medal at the Asian Games on Saturday.

The highly symbolic all-Korean team, competing together after a rapid improvement in cross-border relations, came in behind China and hosts Indonesia in Palembang.

The two Koreas have also joined forces in rowing at the regional Olympics as well as women's basketball, in which they lie second in their group after three wins out of four.

At last week's opening ceremony, the Korean teams marched together behind the Unified Korea flag, held aloft jointly by South Korean women's basketball player Lim Yung-hui and North Korean footballer Ju Kyong Chol.

The two Koreas had paraded together and formed a joint women's ice hockey team at February's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, setting the scene for an unprecedented warming of ties.

Asian Games 2018
