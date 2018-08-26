Ankita Raina ascribes success to PM Modi's prompt response

Swaroop Swaminthan By

JAKARTA: Narendra Modi may or may not have kept a few promises, but one of his assurances, though, saw the light of day within a period of months. To help Ankita Raina with all the financial assistance she needed to become a better player. “I stepped in to meet the Chief Minister at the right time,” she narrates to Express a couple of days after winning bronze in the women’s singles tennis event in Palembang. “It was not a scheduled meeting or anything. It just happened. I told him that I was the No 1 women’s player in the country, but I needed financial aid to do better.”

Her meeting in 2013 with the then Gujarat Chief Minister lasted for only a couple of minutes, but Ankita felt that she had knocked on the right door within a few months. “The meeting lasted only a couple of minutes, but it was enough. He listened to me and said that he would do everything he could.”He did. After discussions with stakeholders, Gujarat launched the Shaktidoot Yojana, a programme to help sportspersons overcome financial and nutritional obstacles. The 26-year-old was one of the first sportspersons to be enrolled under it. “The state launched the Shaktidoot Scheme and I became a part of it.” The scheme has since gone on to support many other sportspersons since inception. The Ahmedabad-born girl has met Modi once after he became Prime Minister. “I had met him during a felicitation programme in Baroda.”

Ankita had a good chance of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics — individual gold medallists in tennis at Asian Games are given a berth — but squandered opportunities in both sets in her semifinal against World No 34 Shuai Zhang of China.While she blamed that defeat on a few loose points from her side, the World No 189 is hopeful that her bronze will help kick-start her journey into the top-150 and beyond. “These medals will certainly help me gain confidence and get me motivated for 2020 Olympics.” Ankita — who had recently made her Major debut, albeit in the qualifiers of French Open — had eschewed the opportunity to improve her ranking (Asiad has no ranking points) by opting to skip the US Open qualifiers to be in Palembang.