Home Sport Asian Games News

Ankita Raina ascribes success to PM Modi's prompt response

Ankita's meeting in 2013 with the then Gujarat Chief Minister lasted for only a couple of minutes, but Ankita felt that she had knocked on the right door within a few months.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina was one of the first to be enrolled in Shaktidoot Yojana, a scheme launched by Gujarat for sportspersons. (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminthan
Express News Service

JAKARTA: Narendra  Modi may or may not have kept a few promises, but one of his assurances, though, saw the light of day within a period of months. To help Ankita Raina with all the financial assistance she needed to become a better player. “I stepped in to meet the Chief Minister at the right time,” she narrates to Express a couple of days after winning bronze in the women’s singles tennis event in Palembang. “It was not a scheduled meeting or anything. It just happened. I told him that I was the No 1 women’s player in the country, but I needed financial aid to do better.” 

Her meeting in 2013 with the then Gujarat Chief Minister lasted for only a couple of minutes, but Ankita felt that she had knocked on the right door within a few months. “The meeting lasted only a couple of minutes, but it was enough. He listened to me and said that he would do everything he could.”He did. After discussions with stakeholders, Gujarat launched the Shaktidoot Yojana, a programme to help sportspersons overcome financial and nutritional obstacles. The 26-year-old was one of the first sportspersons to be enrolled under it. “The state launched the Shaktidoot Scheme and I became a part of it.” The scheme has since gone on to support many other sportspersons since inception. The Ahmedabad-born girl has met Modi once after he became Prime Minister. “I had met him during a felicitation programme in Baroda.” 

Ankita had a good chance of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics — individual gold medallists in tennis at Asian Games are given a berth — but squandered opportunities in both sets in her semifinal against World No 34 Shuai Zhang of China.While she blamed that defeat on a few loose points from her side, the World No 189 is hopeful that her bronze will help kick-start her journey into the top-150 and beyond. “These medals will certainly help me gain confidence and get me motivated for 2020 Olympics.” Ankita — who had recently made her Major debut, albeit in the qualifiers of French Open — had eschewed the opportunity to improve her ranking (Asiad has no ranking points) by opting to skip the US Open qualifiers to be in Palembang.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ankita Raina Narendra Modi Indian tennis Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5