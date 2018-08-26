Archery: Association mess to blame for poor recurve outings at Asian Games 2018

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been an Asian Games to forget for India’s recurve archers. The performance was woeful with no medals coming their way and on top of that, archers and coaches came out and criticised everybody, from the Archery Association of India to the sports ministry’s much-publicised TOP scheme.

Preparations came under the scanner when coach Sawaiyan Majhi revealed that the team should have reached Jakarta one month in advance, like they had four years ago. Team member Vishwas did not hold back after being eliminated in the individual competition and termed the treatment meted out to him as ‘second-grade”. His argument was, apart from one member of the four-man recurve team, nobody else was included in the TOP scheme.

“TOP scheme has done wonders for Indian sports and rules are quite transparent. Regarding talks of reaching early, we tried our best to arrange accommodation and tickets for the archers for a longer stay but it did not work out. It is not easy for us as well, as we have to consult the court-appointed administrator before taking decisions,” AAI general secretary Anil Kamineni told Express.

AAI are no stranger to controversy. Ever since their de-recognition in 2012, archers have been facing multiple problems — from lack of a foreign coach to minimum exposure trips. Delhi High Court appointed SY Quraishi as observer-cum-administrator to resolve issues. There were election talks and last year it almost came to fruition until a faction approached the SC, which ordered that a new constitution be framed and elections be conducted as per the new constitution.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. Only two medals have come their way in World Cups — a silver in 2016 (Atanu Das-Deepika Kumari) and a gold this year (Deepika). What has been disappointing is that most times, archers have failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals. Incidentally, performance level in recurve started sliding since 2012 and no medal has come India’s way in multi-discipline events. The last foreign coach was South Korea’s Chae Woong Lim, but he was shown the door after Rio. Archers have kept complaining about dates and rules of selection trials, lack of exposure tours and national tournaments but to no avail.

“There are hardly any camps. Selection trials are held arbitrarily and rules are such that they ignore consistency. There should be proper planning and a blueprint should be prepared for the Olympics as soon as possible, or I fear things are going to get worse,” former Asiad me­dallist Jayanta Talukdar said.

“There are problems but the archers should not suffer. Elections will happen soon. A foreign coach, conducting multiple national-ranking events and starting the national championships again are top of our agenda,” Kamineni revealed.