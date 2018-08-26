Asian Games 2018: A small mistake cost me gold, says Fouaad Mirza

By ANI

JAKARTA: Fouaad Mirza, who bagged a silver medal for India in the Equestrian Eventing Individual category at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games, said that a small mistake during the final cost him the top position on the podium.

The 26-year-old further stated that he would surely learn from his mistakes and would come up on top, next time.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza said, "It's a lot of work that goes into it. For sure we worked hard. I was leading right up on to the last day. It is a big championship event and in the end, the mistake that I made cost me the gold medal."

"In every match, you either win or you learn. I will learn from this and hopefully I will come up on top next time," he added.

Reflecting on his future plans, the horse rider said that he is aiming for the Tokyo Olympics as he has got all the support needed to compete in the event.

"I would love to try and get to the Olympics in 2020. Definitely, I have the right horse and I think I have the right backing, the right support to potentially do something good out there. If all goes well, You might see us there and if it is my day, we might just finish among the top few," he said.

India's total medal tally at the prestigious tournament stands at 31 with seven gold, seven silver and seventeen bronze medals.