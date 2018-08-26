Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Anu Raghavan, Jauna Murmu in women's 400m hurdles final

Anu took a time of 56.77 seconds to finish at the third place in Heat 2, while Jauna clocked 59.20 seconds to take the fourth spot in Heat 1.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anu Raghavan

Bahrain's Oluwakemi Adekoya (R) hugs India's Anu Raghavan after competing in a heat of the women's 400m hurdles athletics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. | AFP

By IANS

JAKARTA: India's Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu qualified for the women's 400 metre hurdles final at the 2018 Asian Games here on Sunday.

Anu took a time of 56.77 seconds to finish at the third place in Heat 2, while Jauna clocked 59.20 seconds to take the fourth spot in Heat 1.

In the final list, Anu and Jauna were placed third and eighth respectively.

The final will be held on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anu Raghavan Jauna Murmu Asian Games Asian Games​ 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5