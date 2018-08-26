Asian Games 2018: Anu Raghavan, Jauna Murmu in women's 400m hurdles final

By IANS

JAKARTA: India's Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu qualified for the women's 400 metre hurdles final at the 2018 Asian Games here on Sunday.

Anu took a time of 56.77 seconds to finish at the third place in Heat 2, while Jauna clocked 59.20 seconds to take the fourth spot in Heat 1.

In the final list, Anu and Jauna were placed third and eighth respectively.

The final will be held on Monday.