Asian Games 2018: Badminton star Saina Nehwal storms into semis with win over Ratchanok Intanon​​​​​​​

By ANI

JAKARTA: Former world number one Saina Nehwal on Sunday stormed into the semi-final of the Badminton Women's Singles event after she defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the quarter-final of the event at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

The 28-year-old registered a thumping 21-18, 21-16 straight games victory over her Thai Opponent in a match that lasted 42 minutes.

After trailing the opening game with a huge margin of 3-10, Nehwal made a stunning turnaround to emerge as an eventual winner.

The Indian shuttler did not look back after the initial setback and easily won the second game 21-16 to set up a semi-final clash with Tzuying Tai of Chinese Taipei, which is slated to be held on August 27.

In Archery, Team India swept aside Chinese Taipei 225-222 to reach the final of the Compound Women's Archery Team event.

India's total medal tally at the prestigious tournament stands at 31 with seven gold, seven silver, and 17 bronze medals.