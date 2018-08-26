Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Bahrain's Rose Chelimo wins gold in women's marathon

Rose Chelimo crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds, beating Keiko Nogami by one minute, 36 seconds.

Published: 26th August 2018 03:43 PM

Rose Chelimo

Bahrain's Rose Chelimo crosses the finish line to win the women's marathon during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | AP

By IANS

JAKARTA: Bahrain's Rose Chelimo won gold in the women's marathon at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Chelimo crossed the finish line in a time of two hours, 34 minutes and 51 seconds, beating Japan's Keiko Nogami by one minute, 36 seconds for silver, and North Korea's Kim Hye Song by two minutes, 29 seconds for bronze, reports Efe news.

Kenyan-born Chelimo's gold appeared to be the first for Bahrain at the games, bringing the medal total to three and topping two silvers. The win bumped the country's medal table standing up from 25th to 20th.

On Sunday morning, China was leading the medals table with a total of 153, ahead of Japan with 109 and South Korea with 84.

