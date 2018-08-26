Asian Games 2018: India win two silvers in Equestrian

By PTI

JAKARTA: India claimed two medals in the equestrian event of the 18th Asian Games with Fouaad Mirza securing the silver in individual jumping event besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition, here today.

Mirza won the silver medal with a score of 26.40, while Japan's Oiwa Yoshiaki clinched the gold with a score of 22.70.

China's Hua Tian Alex finished in third position to win the bronze medal, with a score of 27.10.

The Indian team, comprising Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh apart from Mirza, also claimed the silver with a score of 121.30.

Japan finished on top with a score of 82.40, while Thailand bagged the bronze with a score of 126.70.