Asian Games 2018: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu beats Nitchaon Jindapol to qualify for semis

By UNI

JAKARTA: India's PV Sindhu qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's Singles in the 18th Asian Games held here on Sunday.

She defeated Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 in three games played in 61 minutes in quarter-final.

This assures India of a second medal after Saina Nehwal.

India's PV Sindhu took a lead in the second game 11-8 against Jindapol at the interval.

However, Thailand's Jindapol fought back against PV Sindhu to win the second game 21-16 after losing the first 21-11.

At 11-14, the Thai played a superb smash to win a fantastic winner, but Sindhu made the most of her opponent's errors.

Sindhu had lost in the round 16 in the last Asian Games four years ago, while Saina had lost in the quarterfinals but this time both the managed to reach the semi-finals.