Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Indian women enter quarterfinals of table tennis team event

The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0 in the first match but lost to China 0-3 in the second tie.

Published: 26th August 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mouma Das

Indian table tennis player Mouma Das | AP

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women table tennis players made a positive start to their campaign at the 18th Asian Games by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event here today.

The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutritha Mukherjee defeated Qatar 3-0 in the first match but lost to China 0-3 in the second tie.

The Indians, however, outplayed Iran 3-1 in their next match to join China in the last eight round.

In the first tie against Qatar, Mouma Das gave India a 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable 11-3 11-2 11-4 win over Maha Ali before Ayhika extended the lead 2-0.

Ayhika beat Aia Mohamed 11-2 12-10 11-2 11-3.

Sutirtha then made it 3-0 for India after beating Maha Faramarzi 11-3 11-3 11-6 to pocket the first tie.

In the second tie, the Indians were no match for the Chinese, losing 0-3 before bouncing back by beating Iran to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the India men's team, comprising G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai, won their first match 3-0 against UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Table Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6