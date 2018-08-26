Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Lakshmanan Govindan disqualified in men's 10000 metres

Indian athlete Lakshmanan Govindan was disqualified after finishing third in men's 10,000m at the Asian Games.

Published: 26th August 2018 07:39 PM

Lakshmanan Govindan

Indian athlete Lakshmanan Govindan | AP

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian athlete Lakshmanan Govindan was disqualified after finishing third in men's 10,000m at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

He was awarded the bronze medal after clocking 29 minutes 44.91 seconds but after checking the replays, the officials found out that he had his leg outside the cirucuit for a brief period and he has been disqualified for that.

Gold and silver went to Bahrain's Hassan Chani and Abraham Cheroben as they clocked 28 minutes 35.54 seconds and 29 minutes 29 seconds, while the new third spot was taken by Changhong Zhao of China clocking 30 minutes 7.49 seconds.

