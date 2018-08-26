Asian Games 2018: Men's compound archery team progress into finals

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian trio of Men's Compound Archery team progressed into the finals beating Chinese Taipei in the sem-finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Indian trio Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan beat their Chinese Taipei team in the semi-finals and are assured of atleast a silver in the event.

India now face South Korea in the finals for the gold medal clash.

In the first set both the teams had equal score of 57, in second and third India won while in fourth Chinese Taipei won, but the final score read 230-227 which India won and made their way into the finals.