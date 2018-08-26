Asian Games 2018: Muhammed Anas, Hima Das take silver medals in 400 metres
Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
JAKARTA: India's Muhammed Anas and Hima Das claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.
