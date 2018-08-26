Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand clinches silver in 100m race

Running in lane number 7, Dutte clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds and won the country's first medal in 20 years.

Published: 26th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

India's Dutee Chand celebrates after her second place finish in the women's 100m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. | AP

By PTI

JAKARTA: Star Indian sprinter Dutee Chand clinched a silver in women's 100m dash in the 18th Asian Games to win the country's first medal in 20 years in this event here today.

Running in lane number 7, Dutte clocked 11.32 seconds, a tad below her national record of 11.29 seconds.

Odiong Edidiong of Bahrain won the gold in 11.30 while Wei Yongli of China took the bronze in 11.33 in a close finish.

The 22-year-old from Odisha was taking part in his first Asian Games.

She was suspended by the IAAF in 2014 under its hyperandrogenism policy but she filed an appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sports and won it.

Recently, under a revised rule of the IAAF, Dutee was left outside the purview of the hyperandrogenism policy which gave her liberty to pursue her career.

India's last medal in this event was the bronze won by Rachita Mistry in 1998 Asian Games.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5