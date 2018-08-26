Toor de force: Tajinderpal Singh Toor grabs gold in shot-put at Asian Games athletics

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: Among all athletes, the work a shot-putter does is the most intriguing to watch. While the rest have a black canvas to fire the imagination, the strapping men and women are confined to a small space. The work they do — take a few steps, swivel, impart momentum on their throwing hand before releasing the 7.20 kgs of sheer iron into the air — is limited to a circle with a diameter of 2.135m. That doesn’t really bother Tajinderpal Singh Toor. He constantly does his best work inside that circle.

What makes India’s seventh gold of these Games all the more remarkable was he wanted to miss it. It’s a jaw-dropping backstory which includes his ill father, who is suffering from cancer for the second time, a coach who wouldn’t give up and family members who pushed him from his bedroom to the field.

On a balmy Saturday night inside the Gelora Bung Karno Athletics Stadium, the strapping 23-year-old lad from Moga in Punjab launched the low-flying projectile 20.75m, an Asian Games record, to win gold. He was a medal favourite coming into the meet as he was the Asian leader with a mark of 20.24m. But to win gold by absolutely destroying a loaded field that also contained the likes of Sultan Abdulmajeed Alhebshi, the Asian record holder, is a testament to the work he has put in for improving himself.

His sequence of throws in the final was so good that any three of the four other legitimate marks — 19.96m, 19.96m, 20.00m — would have given him the same result. Gold. It was only natural, then, that he spent a sizeable amount of time talking about Sardar Karam Singh, his father, immediately after winning the event. “For the last two years, my father has been suffering from skin cancer (he is now suffering from stage four bone cancer). But the family has been very supportive. They don’t let me think about his ailment. They just ask me to concentrate on the sport. They never allow me to accompany them to hospitals. Now, I have learned to be strong.” He needed that sort of a mindset to triumph in the final.

The 2017 Asian champion, however, wasn’t always like this. In fact, he would regularly skip training sessions to be with his father. That’s when Mohinder Singh Dhillon, his personal coach for the last few years, and his family members, decided enough was enough. A couple of months after seeing him struggle at Commonwealth Games, he finished eighth with 19.42m, Dhillon moved the thrower’s base from Patiala to Dharamsala.

The coach explained why he needed to do that. “After he came back from CWG, his father was very serious. He had to be taken to Chandigarh. From there, he had to be taken to the Army Referral Centre in Delhi.” During this phase of Karam Singh’s treatment, Tajinderpal had missed training sessions to be with his father. So after taking permission from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Dhillon initially moved the training base to New Delhi, where Tajinderpal used to train and attend to his ailing father.

After deducing that if Tajinderpal had to realise his true potential, he had to stay away from his dad, Dhillon revealed his hand. After initially shifting to Patiala (a 2.5-hour drive from Moga), he moved his brightest ward to Dharamsala (a 17-hour round trip). AFI gave the green signal. This was the chess equivalent of an endgame, meant to checkmate the national record holder into putting ‘attend training session’ as the topmost item on his to-do list. It worked.

“He was forced to stay away from home,” Dhillon reminisced. “Even now his father is not well and he did not want to go to Jakarta. But his father convinced him to go, telling him the Asian Games comes only once in four years.” Staying away from his father did not only toughen him, it also gave him confidence.

Just a few hours before the start of the event, Dhillon, who had been making his way to the stadium, stopped to speak to a few journalists. “Woh achcha phek raha hai, yahan conditions achche hain aur woh 20-plus phek raha hai. Uska time aa gaya hai aisa lagta hai. Woh gold jeet sakta hai (he is throwing well, conditions are suiting him well. He is throwing 20m plus, I feel his time has come. He can win gold here),” he was saying.In the end, he did.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com