Home Sport Asian Games News

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat looks forward to Tokyo Olympics after clinching gold at Asian Games 2018

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat thrashed her Japanese opponent Yuki Irie 6-2 to give India their second gold at Asian Games 2018.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat celebrates with the Tricolour after winning the Gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who won the gold medal in 50kg freestyle wrestling at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Reflecting on her gold medal-winning performance, which saw her become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, Phogat said her next focus was on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Better than my daughters, says Vinesh Phogat's coach and uncle Mahavir

"The next major competition is Olympics, but I will also go for all the competitions that take place in between and give my best there," she told reporters here.

The 23-year-old thrashed her Japanese opponent Yuki Irie 6-2 to give India their second gold of the tournament.

India currently stands at the eight spot in the medal table with a total tally of 29 - comprising seven gold, five silver, and 17 bronze medals.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vinesh Phogat Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Tokyo Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5