Asian Games 2018: India beat Macau in Table Tennis

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian men's table tennis team recorded a 3-0 win in the Group D match against Macau here on Monday in the 18th Asian Games.

32-year-old Amalraj Anthony gave India a 1-0 lead by winning 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 in their first match against Wang Chun.

In the second match, Harmeet Desai had a fight against Xiao Zikang and won the match from 11-4, 11-4, 11-8, 8-11,11-3 after losing in the third game.

In the third match, 18-year-old Indian player Man Thakkar defeated 13-year-old Macau's Mack Tin Lan by 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 to give India a convincing victory. Now, Men's team will have to defeat Vietnam to enter into the quarter-finals in second match of the day.