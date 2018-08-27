Asian Games Athletics: Quick silver

Swaroop Swaminathan By

JAKARTA: When 2018 began, Muhammed Anas, Hima Das and Dutee Chand were in a spot of bo­ther. For the athlete from Kerala, there was a coach-related conundrum. Would he have to give up training under his personal co­ach, AV Jayakumar, to go join the national campers? Would he be allowed to defy Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and stay where he wanted to be the most? Home.

For the Bhubaneswar athlete, it was wondering whether she would ever run again without the cloud of the IAAF’s controversial hyperandrogenism policy hanging over her shoulder. She was taking part in events but she was never allowed to dream.

The girl from Assam did not have these kinds of problems. Her issue was something more fundamental. Having left behind a career in football, would she blossom in her new field? She was fast but raw and had only recently started training under a programme which could be considered worthy. On Sunday, all three shattered those doubts in the most emphatic of manners to win three silver.

The best place to start is Hima because of her astonishing rise as an athlete in a very short span of time. Coming into the women’s 400m final, she had three personal bests and also shattered the national record since April 11, 2018. On Sunday, she shattered her own personal best for the fourth time (51.32 seconds to 50.79 seconds). Four personal bests, two national records and a World Under-20 title... she no longer needs to be introduced as the girl from Dhing village in Assam. She is well on her way to becoming a teen starlet capable of taking on the best in the business.

However, she is not yet ready; a fact she herself admitted to after the race. While the likes of Salwa Naser, the Bahraini who won gold, enter competitions to win finals, Hima enters to learn and grow as an athlete. “They (Salwa et al) are all big athletes. I ran with them and got to learn a little from them. I learned a bit in the semifinals and the final. I noticed what technique they used in running.” When she was asked to register her thoughts on the unreal expectations placed on her shoulders, she gave some much-needed perspective. “I started running two years ago. Before that, I used to play football.”

Dutee’s story is equally dramatic. Initially suspended by the IAAF in 2014, she spent more time in courts than tracks over the last two years before a winning a case in CAS. Even then, the issue wasn’t as settled as she would have liked. That changed on April 26 when IAAF, the world governing body for the sport, issued new Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athlete with Differences of Sexual Development) for events from 400m to the mile. This had essentially meant Dutee was clear to run the 100m and 200m without having to worry.

The 22-year-old spoke about the problems and discrimination she had faced after the race. “Twenty fourteen was a very bad year for me,” she said. “People said many things about me. The same girl today came back and won a medal for the country. It really is a big achievement for me.”

Anas’ silver, the biggest medal of his career so far, looked a distant dream during the coach tussle in the beginning of the season. “There were some issues at the start because I wanted to train with my personal coach. But AFI compelled me to attend the Indian camp. Anyway, I have got a silver.” He had come into the event as a potential gold medal contender because of the timings he was setting in training.

Gold is something he believes he could have won had he learned to properly pace his runs, his Achilles Heel. “I think I haven’t yet learned how to master the art of pacing my runs... the tactical aspect of the race. If I do, maybe I can compete with world-class runners in the near future.”Isn’t that a thrilling thought? Two of India’s best quarter-milers plus a comeback girl who has been through the wringer able to compete at a global level?

