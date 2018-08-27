Asian Games Sepak Takraw: India beat Nepal 2-0 in men's regu

By PTI

PALEMBANG: Already out of reckoning, Indian men ended their campaign on a positive note, beating Nepal 2-0 in the last group B regu match of Sepak Takraw competition at the 18th Asian Games here today.

India, comprising Rupesh Sunar, Dipesh Jung Thapa, Govinda Magar, Sanjeet Dhimal and Rabin Bhattarai, beat Nepal 21-5, 21-15 in the Group B match.

India had lost to Korea and Malaysia before beating China 2-1 in earlier preliminary matches.

Last week, Indian men's regu team had won a historic bronze medal in the Asian Games after losing in the semifinals.

Sepaktakraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net.

They are not allowed to use their hands.