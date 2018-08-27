Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games volleyball: India women's team loses to China to end campaign

The Indian men's team finished in the second spot in pool F after winning against Hong Kong and Maldives.

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match of the volleyball competition, here today.

In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25 19-25 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage.

It was India's fifth straight loss at the Games.

The Indian men's team will take on Pakistan in the quarterfinals for 7-12 classification places tomorrow.

They lost only to Qatar in the league stage.

