Boxers Vikas Krishnan, Amit Phangal through to quarters in Asian Games

Published: 27th August 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Krishan (Right) (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Amit Panghal (49kg) today advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games boxing competition after clinching comprehensive victories here.

Vikas out-ounched Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in his pre-quarterfinal bout before Amit recovered from a rusty start to outwit Mongolia's Enkhmandakh Kharhuu -- both the wins being unanimous verdicts.

Vikas, who won a gold in 2010 and a bronze in the 2014 Asiad, opened the proceedings for India, producing a dominating performance in which his right hooks stood out.

The Indian's powerful punches were mostly met with feeble counters by the Pakistani, who received one standing eight count during the bout and was left quite shaken at the end of it.

The Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Indian also sustained a cut above his left eye during the bout but did not seem too affected.

He will be up against China's Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Tanglatihan defeated Turkmenistan's Nursahet Pazzyyev in his last-16 stage bout.

If Vikas goes on to win a medal at the Games, he would become the first Indian boxer with a hat-trick of podium finishes at the mega-event.

In the evening session, Amit came back strongly after being rattled a bit by Kharhuu in the opening round.

The CWG silver-winner found his bearings in the second round, using his left jabs to telling effect.

The Haryana-lad forced his rival into a shell guard but even that could not save the Mongolian from the pounding that came his way.

One of the Indian's left jabs on counter-attack jolted Kharhuu in the third round, leading to a standing eight count before the misery ended for him with the ring of the final bell.

Amit will face North Korean Kim Jang Ryong in the quarters on Wednesday.

Ryong defeated Iran's Omid Ahmadisafa in his pre-quarterfinal bout today.

