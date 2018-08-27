Govindan Lakshmanan misses bronze after cruel twist of fate

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: Sport can be cruel sometimes. Long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan will tell you that. On Sunday evening, the 28-year-old from Pudukottai was celebrating after an unlikely bronze medal in the men’s 10,000m. But then news started spreading that the organisers were revising the results. Soon, Lakshmanan’s name in third spot had been replaced by that of Zhao Changhong of China.

His name figured at the very bottom with the words ‘DQ’ against it. Lakshmanan had been disqualified under IAAF rule 163.3b (lane infringement) for taking a step inside the curb marking. Lakshmanan had come agonisingly close to ending India’s 20-year-wait for a medal in the men’s 10,000m. The Indian team lodged an appeal but it was rejected.

It was a cruel fate for an athlete who had lost his father early in his life and had trained for this event by running on highways.This is not the first time an Indian athlete has had to suffer this fate. In 1986, Shiny Wilson had outrun all her competitors in the women’s 800m only to have her gold taken away from her after it was found that she had changed lanes too early.