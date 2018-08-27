Home Sport Asian Games News

Lakshmanan misses bronze after cruel twist of fate

Sport can be cruel sometimes. Long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan will tell you that.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Govindan Lakshmanan (L)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA:Sport can be cruel sometimes. Long distance runner Govindan Lakshmanan will tell you that. On Sunday evening, the 28-year-old from Pudukottai was celebrating after an unlikely bronze medal in the men’s 10,000m.But then news started spreading that the organisers were revising the results. Soon, Lakshmanan’s name in third spot had been replaced by that of Zhao Changhong of China.

His name figured at the very bottom with the words ‘DQ’ against it. Lakshmanan had been disqualified under IAAF rule 163.3b (lane infringement) for taking a step inside the curb marking. Lakshmanan had come agonisingly close to ending India’s 20-year-wait for a medal in the men’s 10,000m. The Indian team lodged an appeal but it was rejected.

It was a cruel fate for an athlete who had lost his father early in his life and had trained for this event by running on highways.This is not the first time an Indian athlete has had to suffer this fate. In 1986, Shiny Wilson had outrun all her competitors in the women’s 800m only to have her gold taken away from her after it was found that she had changed lanes too early.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6