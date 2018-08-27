Home Sport Asian Games News

Neena Varakil wins women's long jump silver in Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: Neena Varakil gave India another silver medal from the athletics arena after she came second in the women's long jump event at the ongoing Asian Games here today.

Varakil's best jump of 6.51m came in the fourth attempt, which was enough to fetch her the silver.

Thi Thu Thao Bui of Vietnam won the gold with a season's best jump of 6.55, which she managed in her first attempt.

The bronze was bagged by Xiaoling Xu of China with an effort of 6.50.

The other Indian in fray, James Nayana was way below the mark with an effort of 6.14.

In fact, she could register just two successful attempts out of six.

