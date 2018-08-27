Sudha Singh bags silver in Women's 3000m Steeplechase at Asian Games

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, centre, with India's Sudha Singh, left, and Sri Lanka's Uda Rathnayake, right, over a jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian women athlete Sudha Singh bagged silver in the women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Sudha clocked 9 minutes 40.03 seconds claiming silver for the country while Winfred Yavi of Bahrain took gold with a timing of 9 minutes 36.52 seconds and bronze was won by Vietnam's Thi Oanh Nguyen.

Her silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2013 Asian Championships in Pune was upgraded to gold in May 2014 after it was ruled that the original winner, Ruth Chebet, was ineligible to represent Bahrain at the time.

At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, she became the first Indian female athlete to win Asian Games gold in the 3000m steeplechase.

She was also the first Indian athlete to compete in the 3000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games, following her appearance in the event at the 2012 Games in London.