Home Sport Asian Games News

Sudha Singh bags silver in Women's 3000m Steeplechase at Asian Games

Sudha clocked 9 minutes 40.03 seconds claiming silver for the country while Winfred Yavi of Bahrain took gold with a timing of 9 minutes 36.52 seconds.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Women's 3000m steeplechase silver medalist India's Sudha Singh stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian women athlete Sudha Singh bagged silver in the women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Sudha clocked 9 minutes 40.03 seconds claiming silver for the country while Winfred Yavi of Bahrain took gold with a timing of 9 minutes 36.52 seconds and bronze was won by Vietnam's Thi Oanh Nguyen.

Her silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2013 Asian Championships in Pune was upgraded to gold in May 2014 after it was ruled that the original winner, Ruth Chebet, was ineligible to represent Bahrain at the time.

At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, she became the first Indian female athlete to win Asian Games gold in the 3000m steeplechase.

She was also the first Indian athlete to compete in the 3000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games, following her appearance in the event at the 2012 Games in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudha Singh Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Steeplechase

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love