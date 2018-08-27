Tamil Nadu's Dharun Ayyasamy clinches silver in men's 400m hurdles at Asian Games 2018

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Dharun Ayyasamy clinched a silver in men's 400m hurdles in national record time as athletics continued to swell India's medal tally in the Asian Games here today.

Ayyasamy clocked 48.96 seconds to shatter his own national record and finish behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba who won the gold with a Games record time of 47.66.

His earlier national record was 49.45 which he had come up with during the Federation Cup in March.

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu was fourth till the 300m mark but passed two competitors in the last 100m stretch to cross the finishing line in 48.96, his personal best mark.

It is India's first medal in the event since Joseph Abraham won a gold in 2010.