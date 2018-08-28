ARM Strong

Home Sport Asian Games News

Chopra wins gold, dominates competition with none of his rivals coming  anywhere near his four legitimate throws

By SWARO O P SWAMINATHAN
JAKARTA : You can eviscerate your competition and you can EVISCERATE your competition. Neeraj Chopra did the latter on Monday. The other 12 contestants were fighting for second and third place. In truth, though, the 20-year-old was so dominant he had every right to have claimed silver, bronze and fourth place. He was his own competition and he beat himself three times. It was quite the statement to make two days before the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. His first throw, 83.46m, would have given him the bronze. His third throw, a national record at 88.06m, gave him gold. His fourth throw, 83.25m, would have given him fourth place.

His fifth mark, 86.36m, would have landed him silver. The other competitors were, for all intents and purposes, taking part in the Neeraj Chopra show and none of them were good enough to beat any of his legitimate four throws. The Chinese athlete, Qizhen Liu, who won silver, finished with a best of 82.22m. They couldn’t live with him the moment he took off on the runway for his first throw. Not counting the Diamond League, this is just the latest in a series of competitions he has dominated. Take a look at his consistency over what has been a remarkable breakthrough year in the international circuit just 18 months after winning the World Under-20 title.

In the seven non-Diamond League events he has taken part in 2018, he has won the entire lot. Accusations of a weak field don’t hold water because his winning throws have always been over 82.50, considered an above-average mark at the international level. At Offenburg, he threw 82.80m. At the Indian GP in Patiala, he won with 82.88. At the Federation Cup in Patiala, he won with a mark of 85.94. At Gold Coast, he hurled the spear to a distance of 86.47.

After that, he threw 85.17 and 85.69 to win at Sotteville-les- Rouen and Lapinlahti respectively. At the Gelora Bung Karno Athletics Stadium, he made it seven from seven. Sure, he has finished outside the podium in all three of the Diamond League events but that has to be placed in proper context. His main rivals there — Jakub Vadlejch (personal best 89.73m), Thomas Rohler (93.90), Magnus Kirt (89.75), Andreas Hofmann (92.06m) — are at least “No, I have not changed my technique so far. With my current coach (Uwe Hohn), I have only been concentrating on strength training and weight training. We wanted to not change anything till after the Asian Games. We may work on my technique later this year.”

Sudha takes silver

Sudha Singh is so diminutive, a forceful wind might knock her off her path. But she is mentally strong. And she needed to be as she picked up silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase — her second Asiad medal in this event after the gold she won in Guangzhou in 2010. Before she left for Jakarta, a lot of people said she stood no chance. Age, they argued, wasn’t on her side. She replied in the most appropriate way. “Before coming here, a few people told me that I had become old. I am really thankful for the ones who believed in a 32-year-old.”

Neena finishes second It’s been a heady two weeks for V Neena. On the morning of August 15, she woke up not knowing what the day would have in store for her. She had to undergo a confirmatory trial set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). She cleared that with a jump of 6.38m. Twelve days later, she is a silver- medallist. Her best jump of 6.51m was just one centimetre better than Xiaoling Xu who picked up bronze. swaroop@newindianexpress.com

