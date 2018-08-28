Asian Games 2018: India clinches silver in debut event of 400m relay race
The Indian quartet of Mohd. Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3 minute and 15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.
Published: 28th August 2018
JAKARTA: India clinched a silver in the debut event of 400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain in the Asian Games here today.
Kazakhstan took the bronze in 3:19.52.