Asian Games 2018: India continue good work in squash

By PTI

JAKARTA: India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable day in the squash team event of the Asian Games here today.

Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.

Harinder's loss meant both Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar had to be extra cautious but both were up to the task as India eked out a 2-1 win.

All other matches ended in India's favour with an identical 3-0 margins.

The results: Men: India bt Qatar 2-1 ( Harinder Pal Sandhu lost to Al Tamini Abdulla 8-11, 9-11, 8-11; Ramit Tandon bt Amjad Syed 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Al Malki Abdulrahman 11-9, 11-6, 11-2) Women: India bt Thailand 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Prasertratanakul Anantana 11-9, 12-10, 11-6; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Thamronglarp Tuddaw 11-2, 11-6, 11-2; Tanvi Khanna bt Phongrattana Pranghatai 11-3, 11-4, 11-2); India bt Indonesia 3-0 (Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Rohmah Yeni Siti11-5, 11-5,11-7; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Maryani Irma11-3, 11-9, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna bt Nadiya Maudy Wafa 11-1, 11-3, 11-7).