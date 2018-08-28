Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's archery team settle for silver

The Indian archery compound men's team had to settle for silver against Korea in a rip-roaring final which ended in a shoot-out.

Published: 28th August 2018 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian mens archery compound team

Indian mens archery compound team (Photo | Sports Authority of India Twitter)

By IANS

JAKARTA: The Indian archery compound men's team had to settle for silver against Korea in a rip-roaring final which ended in a shoot-out after both teams were locked 229-229 here at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.

India won the first set 60-56, a solid four-point lead over Korea in the four-set final.

Korea came back strongly in the second set to win 58-54 and level the proceedings at 114-114.

ALSO READ: India women's compound team settles for silver

It was a see-saw battle which saw India reclaim advantage in the third set, winning 58-56.

In the final set, the scores were level at 229-229 after it looked like India had won initially. But revised scores read a Korea win at 59-57 to take the match in shootout.

Both the teams had 29/30 in a nailbiting shootout round with Korea hitting the bull's eye in the first shot making the difference.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Asian Games Indian archery compound mens team Indian archery compound team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love