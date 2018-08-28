Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Sprinters Dutee Chand, Hima Das enter 200 metres semis

Indian athlete  Dutee Chand won Heat 4 with a time of 23.37 seconds which earned her a direct spot in the semis.

Dutee Chand

India's Dutee Chand crosses the finish line in her heat of the women's 200m during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. | AP

By IANS

JAKARTA: Indian athletes Dutee Chand and Hima Das qualified for the women's 200 metres semi-finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Dutee won Heat 4 with a time of 23.37 seconds which earned her a direct spot in the semi-finals. 

She was second in the overall standings at the end of the first round, behind Nigina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, who won Heat 3 with a personal best time of 23.31.

Hima clocked 23.47 to finish fourth in Heat 2, just 200th of a second short of a direct semis berth as Marie Knot of the Philippines took the third spot with 23.45.

But the sprinter from Assam earned a berth the semi-finals as one of the fastest losers in the heats as she was seventh in the overall standings.

