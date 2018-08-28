Dharun Ayyasamy fulfils mother's wish with silver haul at Asian Games

Swaroop Swaminthan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA: Poongodi would always tune in to watch an Indian athlete receiving a medal at a major multi-discipline event. She did this to keep alive a burning desire of seeing her own son on the podium. Dharun Ayyasamy gave her the moment she had been living for on Monday. “Whenever I saw other athletes going up to receive a medal, I would start crying. I would wonder aloud, ‘when will my son stand there?’ He answered my question and I couldn’t be more thrilled than I am right now,” Poongodi, a teacher of a private school, said.

His silver medal in the men’s 400m hurdles is also a vindication for the struggles the family went through during Dharun’s formative years. “Good things happen to people who deserve it,” the 21-year-old said after the race. “We are from a very humble background... My father expired when I was ten. It’s been my mother and her family who have taken care of my sister (Sathya, who plays volleyball for the state team) and me.” The SDAT also played a major role in shaping his career.

Dharun had written off his Asiad chances after developing a hamstring problem in May. He took complete rest without training for 15-20 days.“So when I landed up in Guwahati for the Inter-State tournament (Asian Games selection meet), I had absolutely no expectations but ended up breaking the meet record,” he laughed. Three months later, inside the Gelora Bung Karna Athletics Stadium, he had expectations — “a medal but didn’t really didn’t have a preference” — and promptly broke the national record five months after he broke it for the first time during the Federation Cup. It was 49.45 seconds then. He brought it down to 48.96 seconds.