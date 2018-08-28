Home Sport Asian Games News

Dutee Chand makes 200m final, Hima Das disqualified

Hima, the silver medallist in the women's 400m, lined up for the semifinal heat number two but had to make a premature exit due to a false start.

Published: 28th August 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Dutee Chand

India's Dutee Chand (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Dutee Chand set herself up on course for a second Asian Games medal after qualifying for the women's 200m final but Hima Das suffered a heartbreak as she was disqualified for a false start here today.

Dutee, who won a silver in women's 100m dash, stormed into the final by winning the semifinal in personal best time of 23:00 seconds, which was faster than her qualification round timing.

Dutee was in third position in the beginning but made up in the last 50m stretch to edge out Edidiong Odiong (23.01) and Lingwei Kong (23.32).

Hima, the silver medallist in the women's 400m, lined up for the semifinal heat number two but had to make a premature exit due to a false start.

She will now hope to make up for the mistake in the mixed 4x400m relay, making its debut at the Asian Games, later in the day.

Dutee was faster than Hima in the qualifying, clocking 23.37, compared to 23.47 of the latter.

In the National Inter-State Championships in June, Hima had won the 200m gold in 23.10 ahead of Dutee, who had clocked 23.41.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand Hima Das Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad