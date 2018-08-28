Home Sport Asian Games News

India win silver, bronze in Kurash at Asian Games

Kurash is a form of folk wrestling in which the competitors use towels to hold their opponents with an aim to throw them off the feet.

By PTI

JAKARTA: India today bagged two medals in Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central Asia, with Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav winning silver and bronze respectively in the women's 52kg category at the ongoing Asian Games here today.

The 19-year-old Pincky lost 0-10 to favourite Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the gold medal clash to settle for the silver.

Pincky earlier defeated Tsou Chiawen of Taipei 5-0 in Round of 16 before getting the better of Susanti Terry Kusumawardani of Sri Lanka 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

She beat Abdumajidova Oysuluv of Uzbekistan 1-0 in the last four stage.

Earlier in the day, Yallappa lost to Sulaymanova 0-10 in the semifinal to claim the bronze as both the semifinalists are assured of medals.

It is making its debut at the Asian Games.

