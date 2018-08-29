Arpinder Singh clinches India's tenth Asian Games gold in triple jump

By PTI

JAKARTA: Arpinder Singh clinched India's first men's triple jump gold in 48 years with a jump of 16.77m in the Asian Games here today.

Arpinder, who has been without a medal in multi-sporting events since winning a bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, produced the best jump of 16.77m which he came up with in his third attempt.

Ruslan Kurbanov of Uzbekistan took the silver with a best jump of 16.62m while Shuo Cao of China was third with an effort of 16.56m.

Today's mark of Arpinder was, however, well below his season best of 17.09m which he did during the National Inter-State Championships in June, which had put him at number three in the Asian rankings.

Arpinder has a personal best of 17.17m.

He had finished fifth in the 2014 Asian Games.

India's last Asian Games gold medal in men's triple jump had come in 1970 from Mohinder Singh Gill.