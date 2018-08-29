Asian Games 2018: Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong completes women's sprint double

By UNI

JAKARTA: Nigerian-born Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain pipped India's Dutee Chand for the second time in three days to win the women's 200 metres gold and claim the prestigious sprint double at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Wei Yongli of China again came third to claim bronze in an exact repeat of the top three places in Sunday's 100m sprint final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

In the shorter sprint, the 21-year-old Odiong won in a photo-finish over India's Chand but was a clear winner on Wednesday, clocking 22.96 seconds.

She became the fourth woman to win the sprint double in a single Asian Games.

Chand, who was cleared to race in 2015 following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on gender testing guidelines, finished with a creditable double silver after finishing in 23.20 seconds.

"I am very happy to win two silver medals in sprint," Chand told reporters. I achieved my personal best in the 200m semi-finals on Tuesday and gave my all. The body didn't recover sufficiently so I couldn't give a good timing in the final.

"But I am satisfied that I will be the first Indian woman to take back two individual silver medals from track. That's history for me."