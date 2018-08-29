Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong completes women's sprint double

The 21-year-old Odiong won in a photo-finish over India's Chand but was a clear winner on Wednesday, clocking 22.96 seconds.

Published: 29th August 2018 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nigerian-born Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain | AP

By UNI

JAKARTA: Nigerian-born Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain pipped India's Dutee Chand for the second time in three days to win the women's 200 metres gold and claim the prestigious sprint double at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Wei Yongli of China again came third to claim bronze in an exact repeat of the top three places in Sunday's 100m sprint final at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

In the shorter sprint, the 21-year-old Odiong won in a photo-finish over India's Chand but was a clear winner on Wednesday, clocking 22.96 seconds.

She became the fourth woman to win the sprint double in a single Asian Games.

Chand, who was cleared to race in 2015 following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling on gender testing guidelines, finished with a creditable double silver after finishing in 23.20 seconds.

"I am very happy to win two silver medals in sprint," Chand told reporters. I achieved my personal best in the 200m semi-finals on Tuesday and gave my all. The body didn't recover sufficiently so I couldn't give a good timing in the final.

"But I am satisfied that I will be the first Indian woman to take back two individual silver medals from track. That's history for me."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games 2018 Edidiong​ Odiong Asian Games athletics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals