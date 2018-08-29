Asian Games 2018: Indian women squash team defeat China 3-0

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian women squash team defeated China 3-0 in their pool B match on Wednesday in the squash competition of the 18th Asian Games held here.

The Indian team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna will face Hong Kong on Thursday.

In their last matches, the Indian women team defeated Iran 3-0, Thailand 3-0, and Indonesia 3-0.