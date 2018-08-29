Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Indian women squash team defeat China 3-0

The Indian team comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna will face Hong Kong on Thursday.

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal. (File Photo | EPS)

By UNI

JAKARTA: Indian women squash team defeated China 3-0 in their pool B match on Wednesday in the squash competition of the 18th Asian Games held here.

In their last matches, the Indian women team defeated Iran 3-0, Thailand 3-0, and Indonesia 3-0.

 

