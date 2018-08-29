Asian Games handball: Indian men's team beat Indonesia

By PTI

JAKARTA: Already out of reckoning, Indian men's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note, defeating Indonesia in a group 3 main round match at the 18th Asian Games here today.

India were 16-13 ahead after the first period and scored 21-10 in the second period to seal the contest.

Earlier, India had beaten Malaysia and Pakistan but lost to Chinese Taipei in group 3 matches.

Indian women's team had finished at the ninth place after beating Malaysia in the classification match.