By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Megha Tokas went down without a fight to Indonesia's Shifa Khasani Najmu in women 63 kg quarterfinal of Kurash event at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The 20-year-old Indian lost 0-3 to Najmu in a lop-sided contest.

Danish Sharma will play local hope Alfais Muhammad Dhifa in men's 90 kg round of 32 tomorrow, while Jyoti Tokas faces Thailand's Meesri Prawankit in women's 78 kg round of 32.

Yesterday, India bagged two medals in Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central Asia, with Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav winning silver and bronze respectively in the women's 52kg category.